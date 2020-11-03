Indian Army Invites Applications For SSC In Remount Veterinary Corps

Indian Army has invited applications from male veterinary graduates for SSC in RVC.

Indian Army has invited applications from male veterinary graduates for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Remount Veterinary Corps. The last date for submission of the application is December 10. Candidates with BVSc or BVSc and AH degree between 21-32 years of age as on December 10 are eligible to apply.

Application Form Details

"Initial screening and shortlisting of applications will be done at Directorate General Remount Veterinary Services, Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) before forwarding them to Dte Gen Recruiting of IHQ of MoD (Army)," Indian Army has mentioned in the official notification.

Selected candidates will be detailed on Post commission training at RVC Centre & College, Meerut Cantt. Candidates will be commissioned in the rank of Captain.

All officers granted commission would serve the Indian Army for a period of five years from the date of conferment of commission subject to fulfillment of other conditions. The period of five years may further be extended by another five years subject to their performance, it is also mentioned in the notification.

The application form should be typed on a plain paper. The envelope containing application should be "Superscribed in Red Ink" indicating clearly "Application for Short Service Commission in RVC".

