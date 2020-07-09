Indian Army Announces 43 Vacancies Under Short Service Commission In Dental Corps

Indian Army has announced 43 vacancies in Short Service Commission in Dental Corps

Indian Army has advertised 43 vacancies under the Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Army Dental Corps. Last date to apply for the recruitment is July 30, 2020. An applicant must have appeared for the NEET (MDS) 2020 exam held on December 20, 2019 to be eligible for the posts.

A candidate must be BDS with minimum 55% marks in final year BDS or MDS from a college or University recognized by Dental Council of India (DCI). The upper age limit for SSC is 45 years as on December 31, 2020.

The applicant must also have completed one-year Compulsory Rotatory Internship, as mandated by DCI, by March 31, 2020. They must also be in possession of Permanent Dental Registration Certificate of State Dental Council/DCI valid at least up to December 31, 2020.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment online at 'joinindianarmy.nic.in' website. A candidate will need their NEET MDS 2020 admit card, NEET MDS score card, and Aadhaar card in order to make their application.

Other documents required at the time of application include final year BDS mark sheets, BDS/MDS Provisional Pass Certificate/Degree certificate, Compulsory Rotatory Internship completion certificate, Permanent/Provisional State Dental Council registration certificate, and Domicile certificate.

Applicants must be careful while filling the application form since details such as name, date of birth, gender, email address, percentage of marks, NEET MDS 2020 testing ID and score cannot be edited and no request in this regard will be entertained.

Application fee is Rs. 200 which should be paid online towards DGAFMS (APF Fund).

