Indian Air Force Announces Airmen Recruitment

Indian Air Force has announced Airmen recruitment

Indian Air Force has announced Airmen recruitment in Group 'X' Trades (except Education Instructor Trade) and Group 'Y' Trades (except Auto Tech, IAF (P), IAF(S) and Musician Trades). The recruitment is only for unmarried Indian male candidates. Candidates selected through this recruitment will join the batch starting in 2021. The online application process will begin in January.

As per the official recruitment advertisement, the online application process will begin on January 2, 2020 and conclude on January 20, 2020.

For Group X Trades, an applicant must have Passed Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English or the applicant should have passed three years' Diploma in Engineering from a recognized Polytechnic institute.

For Group Y Trades, and applicant must have passed Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent examination in any stream approved by Central or any State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

Alternatively for Group Y Trades, the applicant must have passed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

The selection process will be conducted in three phases. Phase I will be an online test. Phase II will include document verification, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), and Adaptability Test. Phase III will be medical examination.

