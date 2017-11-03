Implement High Court Order On 'Niyojit' Contract Teachers: Congress Tells Bihar Government

Patna: The Bihar Congress today asked the Nitish Kumar government in the state to implement the recent Patna High Court order on niyojit (contractual) teachers. "The Bihar government is requested to implement the High Court's directions on niyojit teachers and not make it a prestige issue by going in for an appeal before the Supreme Court", BPCC acting president Kaukab Qadri and the party's leader in the state legislative council Madan Mohan Jha said in a joint statement.
"The Chief Minister should take note that the Supreme Court has already made its stance clear with regard to the principle of equal work, equal pay. Moreover, interests of the contractual teachers must be safeguarded since they far outnumber the regular ones", the Congress leaders said.
A top Education department official in the state had yesterday indicated that the government might challenge before the Apex Court the order of the Patna High Court where it had opposed equal salary for both categories of teachers, terming the regular pay scale as "a dying cadre".
On October 31 the Patna high court had ruled that "Niyojit" teachers, who were hired on a consolidated pay, were entitled to salary on a par with regular teachers working in various government schools in Bihar.
