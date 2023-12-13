IIT Delhi Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2023: Results Declared, Check Details

IIT Delhi Non-Teaching Posts Exam Results 2023: Candidates can raise concerns at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has declared the results of the recruitment exam 2023 for non-teaching positions. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on October 27, 2023, for hiring Group B and Group C non-teaching personnel. Those who took the exam can access their results by visiting IIT Delhi's official website at home.iitd.ac.in.

The notification posted on the website regarding the result declaration states, "Applicants who applied online for non-teaching positions in the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) recruitment exam 2023 are informed that the examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency in CBT mode on October 27, 2023, has been concluded. The results of eligible candidates for the trade test/computer test/skill/other test (as applicable) will be announced."

IIT Delhi will conduct trade tests/computer tests/skill/other tests for the selected candidate, and the schedule will be released by IIT Delhi later.

Candidates are advised by the NTA to carefully review the results for any discrepancies. For clarifications, candidates can contact the authorities at recruitment.nta.nic.in or call the NTA helpline at (011) 40759000 or 69227700.

No candidate met the eligibility criteria for the following positions:

Fire Officer

Systems Analyst

Physiotherapist

Assistant Sports Officer

Junior Counsellor

Production Assistant

Assistant (Caretaking)

To check the results of the IIT Delhi recruitment exam for Group B and C posts, use the direct link here.