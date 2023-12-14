IIT Delhi Hiring For Assistant Professor Positions, Salary Up To Rs 2 Lakh

IIT Delhi Faculty Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can submit applications at home.iitd.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) is currently accepting applications for various faculty positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill assistant professor (Grade I/II) roles. Those interested and qualified can submit their applications through the official website, home.iitd.ac.in. The deadline for application submission is 5pm on December 31, 2023. Candidates should be below 35 years old as of that date.

Qualification

Prospective candidates need to have a PhD degree with a first-class or equivalent in their preceding degree. Additionally, a specialisation in the relevant field/branch, along with a consistently strong academic record, is required.

Experience:

Candidates must possess a minimum of three years of industrial/research/teaching experience to be considered for the position.

Candidates with a PhD but less than three years of industrial/research/teaching experience may be considered for the Assistant Professor (Grade II) position.

Vacancy details

Vacancies are available in various departments, including Applied Mechanics, Biochemical Engineering & Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Design, Electrical Engineering, Energy Science & Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences, Management Studies, Material Science and Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Textile and Fibre Engineering, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences (CAS), Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART), Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber-Physical System Engineering (SeNSE), Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre (TRIP-C), Optics and Photonics Centre (OPC), School of Public Policy (SOPP), and School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI).

Salary structure:

Assistant Professor Grade-I: Minimum Pay - Rs 1,01,500

Faculty directly recruited into Grade-I and those moving from Grade-II will undergo a one-year probation. After completing three years as Assistant Professor Grade-I, the incumbent will move to Academic Pay Level-13A1 (₹ 1,31,400 - 2,04,700).

Assistant Professor Grade-II - Minimum Pay: Rs 70,900

The minimum starting pay is Rs 70,900. After one year of experience, the incumbent will move to academic pay at Level-11. Subsequent placement in assistant professor grade-I will depend on meeting experience requirements.

The posts come with allowances such as dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance (TA), and telephone charges reimbursement as per Institute rules. Benefits like LTC, children's education allowance, and contribution towards the new pension scheme (NPS) are also applicable as per Government of India rules.



Check the detailed official notification here