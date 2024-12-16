IIT Delhi Invites Applications For Assistant Professor Positions, Details Inside

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has announced faculty recruitment for the positions of Assistant Professor (Grade-I and Grade-II) in various academic units, including departments, centres, and schools. The institute seeks individuals with a strong record of independent research and teaching excellence.

Academic Units Recruiting Faculty

The positions are open across a range of academic units, including but not limited to:

Departments: Applied Mechanics, Computer Science & Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, and more.

Centres: Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, Biomedical Engineering, Automotive Research, etc.

Schools: School of Artificial Intelligence, School of Public Policy, and others.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications:

PhD with a first-class or equivalent in the preceding degree.

Consistently strong academic record.

Experience:

Grade-I: Minimum 3 years of research/teaching/industrial experience (excluding experience gained during PhD).

Grade-II: Open to candidates with a PhD but less than 3 years of experience.

Other Requirements:

Demonstrated ability to conduct original research.

Strong communication skills and commitment to undergraduate and postgraduate education.

Age Limit:

Preferably below 35 years, with relaxations as per Government of India norms.



Application Process

Applications must be submitted online through IIT Delhi's portal (click here).

The deadline for submission is December 31, 2024, at 5pm (IST).

Candidates should ensure all relevant documents, including category certificates (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD), are uploaded in the prescribed format.

For assistance with the application process, applicants can log in to the institute's portal to track the status of their submission.

Reservation Policy



IIT Delhi will follow reservation norms as per the CEI (RTC) Act, 2019, and RPwD Act, 2016:

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

OBC-NCL: 27%

EWS: 10%

PwBD: 4%

Women candidates are especially encouraged to apply. Foreign nationals can also apply, with appointments initially on a five-year contractual basis.

Pay Structure

Grade-I: Pay Level 12 (Rs 1,01,500- Rs 1,67,400) with a starting salary of Rs 1,01,500.

Pay Level-13A1 (Rs 1,31,400- Rs 2,04,700) after three years.

Grade-II: Pay Level 10 (Rs 57,700- Rs 98,200) with a starting salary of Rs 70,900.

Pay Level 11 after one year

Additional benefits include Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA), LTC, and contribution to the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

Professional Advancement Support

Relocation allowances for candidates joining from India or abroad.

"Young Faculty Incentive Fellowship" for the first three years or until promotion to Pay Level 13A1.

Research grants of up to Rs 50 lakhs.

Professional Development Allowance of Rs 3 lakhs over three years.

Support for rental accommodation up to Rs 50,000 per month for initial faculty members.

Shortlisting Criteria

Candidates must meet the following minimum requirements for shortlisting:

A PhD in the relevant discipline.

First-class or equivalent in the preceding degree.

At least four research papers, with at least two published in reputed journals.

Age limit

Maximum age of 35 (38 for women), with applicable relaxations.

For more details on eligibility, pay structure, and application guidelines, visit IIT Delhi's official website.