IIM Ahmedabad Records 100% Placement In Summer Recruitment Drive 2023

IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2023: Boston Consulting Group Tops with 22 Offers.

The summer placement drive for the 2025 MBA class of the Postgraduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has concluded. A total of 404 students were placed during the placement season, which saw the participation of 124 firms representing various domains in three clusters.

Among the placed students, 142 found positions in the consulting sector, making it the most sought-after domain. Seventy-three students secured finance roles, while 48 were placed in the marketing sector, 50 in General Management, Product/Category Management 56, and others (Business Development, HR, IIMAvericks) 36.

In the Management Consulting category, Boston Consulting Group emerged as the largest recruiter, extending 22 offers. Other significant contributors to this sector comprised Bain & Company, McKinsey, and Kearney. In the Investment Banking and Markets domain, Goldman Sachs was the top recruiter, offering nine positions. Within the Consumer Goods and Durables sector, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) claimed the top spot with the highest number of offers, totaling nine, closely followed by Proctor & Gamble with six offers.



This year, there were 12 new recruiters, including Tata Steel, Param Hansa Values, India Sotheby's International Realty, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, and NPCI.

Notably, two students opted out of the placement process to pursue their entrepreneurial ventures under the IIMAvericks Fellowship. This fellowship offers mentorship from the institute's CIIE.CO and financial support for two years. Furthermore, participants in the fellowship have the flexibility to return and participate in placements through the institute's placement process at any point during their fellowship.

Professor Ankur Sinha, chairperson of placements at IIM Ahmedabad, said, "This year, we completed the summer placement process in a hybrid mode, during which all the students were placed with offers across multiple sectors and industries. This year once again saw an increase in the participation of firms and the variety of job roles as compared to the previous years. This indicates that the demand for high-quality talent continues to grow and demonstrates the strength of relationships we have built with our recruiters over the decades."



The placements were conducted in three clusters, with firms from multiple domains participating virtually across them. All students were successfully placed across more than 25 cohorts.