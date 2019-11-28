IDBI Bank announces Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment

IDBI Bank has begun the online application process for Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2019-20. The online application process begins today and will conclude on December 12, 2019. There are total 61 vacancies available out of which 2 are for DGM post, 5 are for AGM post, and 54 are for manager post. The selection process will involve a Group Discussion and/or Personal Interview.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the selection rounds based on the eligibility criteria, candidate's qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. submitted online.

The eligibility criteria vary for the different posts advertised and candidates are advised to go through the recruitment advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.

The applicant must be proficient in operating computers and should have good inter-personal skills.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment through the bank's official website. Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories will have to pay Rs. 150 as application fee. The application fee for all other categories is Rs. 700. Candidates in PWD categories are exempted from paying application fee.

"Preliminary screening and shortlisting will be based on the candidate's online submission of his/her academic track record, experience and the suitability of the candidate as decided by the Bank," reads the recruitment notice.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Group Discussion and/or Personal Interview. Final selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in the interview. Total marks allotted for PI is 100. The minimum qualifying marks for PI would be 50 for General Category and 45 for SC/ST/OBC/PWD Categories.

