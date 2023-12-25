IDBI Bank Releases Admit Card For Recruitment Exam 2024, Details Here

IDBI Bank Recruitment Exam 2024 Admit Card: The call letter can be downloaded until December 31, 2023.

The IDBI Bank has issued admit cards for the recruitment exams of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade 'O' - 2024-25, and Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO) positions. Those who have applied for the examination can obtain the admit card or call letter by visiting the official website at idbibank.in. The call letter for the written online examination can be downloaded until December 31, 2023.

IDBI Bank Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Go to the official website of IDBI, idbibank.in.

On the home page, click on the IDBI Bank Admit Card 2024 link.

Candidates will need to enter the login details when the new page opens.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the admit card and download the page.

The contract-based executive - sales and operations (ESO) examination is scheduled for December 20, while the junior assistant manager (JAM), Grade 'O' exam is set for December 31, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill 800 positions for junior assistant managers and 1,300 positions for Executives in Sales and Operations (ESO). The registration period commenced on November 22 and concluded on December 6, 2023.

Interested candidates can find additional information on IDBI Bank's official website.