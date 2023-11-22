IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 2,100 Posts

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: The deadline for application submissions is December 6.

IDBI Bank is currently accepting applications for junior assistant manager and executive positions, with a recruitment drive to fill 2,100 vacancies-800 for junior assistant managers and 1,300 for Executives in Sales and Operations. Interested candidates can apply at ibpsonline.ibps.in/idbiesonov23/. The application window opened today and will close on December 6.

According to the notification, the examination for the junior assistant manager position is scheduled for December 31, and for Executive Sales and Operations, it is set for December 30.

Eligibility criteria:

The criteria for these roles include a Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% marks for junior assistant manager and a graduate degree for executive sales and operations. Special criteria apply to candidates in the SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories.

Age limit:

Applicants must be between 20 to 25 years old, with the birth date falling between November 2, 1998, and November 1, 2003.

Selection process:

The selection process for these positions includes an online test, document verification, a personal interview, and a pre-recruitment medical test.

Salary range:

Junior assistant managers will receive an annual salary between Rs 6.14 lakh and Rs 6.50 lakh, while executive - sales and operations will get Rs 29,000 per month for the first year and Rs 31,000 per month for the second year.

The appointment of executives is initially on a contractual basis for one year, with the possibility of extension based on satisfactory performance. Successful completion of two years of contractual service may lead to eligibility for appointment as a junior assistant manager through a selection process conducted by the bank.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at idbibank.in.

Navigate to the career section and select the current recruitment link.

Select 'Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade 'O' & Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO).'

Click 'Apply online.'

Register by providing your details.

Complete the application form following the provided instructions.

Upload the required documents.

Finalize the process by making the necessary payment for application fees.

Verify all details and click on the submit button.



Check the detailed notification here

Direct apply link