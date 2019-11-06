IBPS Releases Interview Letters For RRB Officer Post

IBPS RRB Officer interview call letter released. Download now

IBPS has released interview call letters for RRB officer selection. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview can download the call letter from the official website ibps.in. The interview will be held for selecting candidates for officer scale 1, 2 and 3 posts and will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS. The interview is expected to conclude on November 30.

Download IBPS RRB Interview Call Letter

This is the last phase of IBPS RRB officer recruitment.

"Proper document from Board / University for having declared the result on or before 04.07.2019 has to be submitted at the time of interview for the posts of Officers (Scale I, II and III)," reads the notice released by the IBPS.

Interview would carry a total of 100 marks. The relative weightage (ratio) of online examination and interview will be 80:20 respectively. "Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed," said IBPS.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD and EWS categories have to submit certificates in support at the time of interview. The certificates in the prescribed format are available in the official website. "Candidates belonging to these categories are required to produce the certificates strictly in these formats only," reads the notice.

