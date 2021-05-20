IBPS PO Prelims Exam Likely To Be Held In October: Important Points

IBPS PO prelims exam is likely to be held in October.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the preliminary exam for Probationary Officer (PO) selection in the month of October. This is the tentative exam schedule of the IBPS which may defer in view of the COVID-19 situation. The final selection to bank POs is done through a preliminary exam, the main exam and a personal interview.

Candidates who will appear for the IBPS PO exam for the first time should take note of the following points:

IBPS PO exam is held for the selection of bank officers and management trainees or a similar post in that cadre.

Nationalized banks participate in the IBPS PO exam. The list of banks participating in a particular recruitment session is notified by IBPS along with the vacancies they have.

In 2020, IBPS had notified to fill 1,167 vacancies; in 2019 the number of vacancies was 4,336.

Candidates will be allowed a time frame of 20-30 days to complete the registration process within which they can edit or modify the forms

There will be a pre-exam training for candidates belonging to SC, ST, XS and religious minority community to acquaint these candidates with the exam procedure.

The preliminary exam is held for 3-4 days depending upon the number of candidates registered for the exam. The marks of the candidates are normalised and the result is declared.

The result of the preliminary exam is declared within the next month and the main exam process begins.

The duration between the preliminary exam and the provisional allotment is usually 5-6 months.

The preliminary exam will comprise questions from English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability. The main exam will have questions from reasoning and computer aptitude, general, economy and banking awareness, English language and data analysis and interpretation, the main exam would also have letter writing and essay writing.

Graduates between 20-30 years of age are eligible to sit in the exam. The age limit criteria differ for those belonging to reserved categories. Details regarding this will be released in the job notice.

Differently-abled candidates who appear for the exam with a scribe will be given additional time. The scribe may be of any academic field and the candidate has to arrange their own scribe.

IBPS PO 2021 exam notification can be expected in August. In 2020, the exam was scheduled in October and the notification was released on August 5.

