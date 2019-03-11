IBPS PO Main Score Card Released: Know How To Download

Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS PO interview can check their main exam scores now. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score cards of the PO main exam only for those candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview. The score cards are available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The scores obtained in main exam will only be considered for the final merit list and interview shortlisting. IBPS will decide the final merit list on the basis of the scores obtained in interview and main exam in the ratio of 20: 80, respectively.

Download IBPS PO Main Exam Score Card

IBPS PO Main Score Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.

Step two: Click on the IBPS PO Main Score Card link given on the home page.

Step three: Enter your login credentials correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your score card.

Provisional allotment of the selected probationary officers (PO) will be completed by the IBPS within April.

IBPS PO 2019 recruitment will begin in October. The IBPS PO prelims will be held in October and the main will be held in November as per the annual exam schedule released by IBPS.

