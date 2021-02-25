IBPS PO Interview Call Letter Released

IBPS PO interview call letter is available at ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview call letter for PO recruitment. The IBPS PO interview call letter is available on the website and candidates can download it using their roll number and password.

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter

The IBPS holds a common recruitment process for selection of probationary officers in nationalized banks. The selection process includes an online preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

"The centre, address of the venue, time and date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter. Candidates are required to download their interview call letters from authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in," the IBPS has said.

Interviews are conducted by the participating organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each state and union territory.

The interview carries a total of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks is 40% and 35% for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PwBD categories.

"Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed," the IBPS has said.

"A candidate should qualify both in the online main exam and interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process, details of which will be made available subsequently on authorised IBPS website," it has added.

Click here for more Jobs News