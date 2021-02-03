IBPS PO, Clerk, Other Exams From August 2021: Check Complete Schedule

IBPS exam date sheet released.

Banking personnel selection body, IBPS, will conduct exams for selection of probationary officers, clerks and office assistants from August 2021. “The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable,” the IBPS has said.

The IBPS will release the recruitment details in due course of time.

As per the exam schedule released by the IBPS on its website, the preliminary exam for selection of office assistants and officers in the regional rural banks (RRB) will be held from August 1. Candidates who qualify this exam will appear for the main exam. There will be a single exam for officers scale 2 and 3, which will be held on September 25. The main exam for office assistant and officer scale 1 post will be held on October 3 and September 25, respectively.

The preliminary exam for bank clerk selection will be held from August 28 to September 5. The main exam, for those who qualify in the preliminary one, will be held on October 31.

The preliminary exam for selection of probationary officers in public sector banks will be held from October 9 to October 17. The main exam will be held on November 27. Interview dates have not been announced by the IBPS.

IBPS also conducts exams for selection of Specialist Officers. The preliminary exam for IBPS SO will be held on two days—December 18 and 26. The main exam will be held next year on January 30.

