IBPS Releases Clerk Main Exam Result On Official Website

IBPS Clerk main exam result released @ Ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for IBPS Clerk Main examination 2018. The result can be accessed through the link available on the IBPS website. The IBPS Clerk main exam was conducted on January 20, 2019 in computer based mode. The result will be available on the website till April 30, 2019. Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS Clerk Main exam will soon be informed of provisional allotment.

IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2018 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.

Step two: Click on the Clerk Main result link on the home page.

Step three: Enter your roll number/registration id and password/date of birth.

Step four: Click on 'Submit' and view your result.

IBPS Clerk selection process involves only Prelims and Main examination. Candidates who have qualified in this exam will be recruited as per their preference, available vacancy, and marks scored by them in the Main exam.

IBPS had advertised 7275 clerk vacancies with 19 nationalized banks.

