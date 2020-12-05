IBPS Clerk Exam Begins Today, Wearing Masks Compulsory

IBPS clerk exam begins today

The bank clerk has begun today. The exam is being conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The exam will be held for three days and the next sitting is scheduled on December 12 and December 13. There will be no exams tomorrow, as per the schedule that has been shared by the IBPS on its website.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mapping of candidate roll number and lab number will not be displayed at the exam centre, the IBPS has said.

It has asked candidates to wear masks, gloves and carry transparent water bottles and hand sanitizers.

Other exam related items like pen, documents and admit cards should also be taken to the exam centre.

IBPS conducts clerk recruitment exam every year to select candidates for appointment in nationalised banks.

The selection to bank clerk post is held through a preliminary written exam and a main written exam.

IBPS Clerk Exam: Question Types

IBPS clerk preliminary exam will have questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS.

The exam will carry 100 marks in total and will have 100 questions. Candidates will be allowed 60 minutes to attempt the questions.

