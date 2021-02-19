Indian Airforce Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Begins Tomorrow

AFCAT 2021 will be held on February 20, 21, 22.

The Airforce Common Admission Test (AFCAT) will be held on February 20, 21 and 22. Admit cards for all the candidates who have registered for the exam is available on the official website of the Indian Air Force.

Download AFCAT Admit Card

"Candidates should carry a printout copy of the admit card along with other mandatory documents to the allotted exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the admit card," the Indian Air Force has said.

AFCAT will be an online exam and the question paper will consist of objective type multiple choice questions.

The exam will carry a total of 300 marks and will comprise questions from general awareness, verbal ability in English, numerical ability and reasoning and military aptitude test. The duration of the test will be 2 hours. Candidates who have opted for the ground duty (technical) branch will appear for the engineering knowledge test as well which will consist of questions from mechanical, computer science and electrical and electronics. This exam will carry a total of 150 marks and will be of 45 minutes duration.

An online practice test is available on the website of the IAF.

Through this exam candidates will be selected to join the Indian Air Force as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The course will commence in January 2022.

