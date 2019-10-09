HSSC To Conclude Application For Staff Nurse, Clerk, Lab Technician And Other Posts Today

HSSC will conclude application process for Staff Nurse, Clerk, and other posts

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conclude the online application process for various vacancies available with Health Department, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL), Rajya Sanik Board, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), Haryana Cooperative Societies, and Employees State Insurance Health Care. The Commission had announced total 4322 vacancies. The application began on September 20 and will end today. The last date to pay application fee is October 12, 2019.

The eligibility for each post advertised under this recruitment is different and candidates who are applying for the recruitment should confirm their eligibility from the official advertisement here.

The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks. Out of the total 100 marks, 90 marks are assigned to a written examination and 10 marks are assigned to Socio-Economic criteria and experience.

In the written examination, 75 per cent weightage is for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, and 25 per cent weightage is for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

The examination (either online or OMR-based) will be conducted either in November or December 2019. The date for the examination will be notified in the admit card for the exam.

