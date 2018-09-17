Haryana SSC Group D Recruitment 2018: Online Application Ends Tomorrow; Apply @ Hssc.gov.in

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2018: Online Application Ends Tomorrow

The last date to apply for 18218 group D posts under Haryana Staff Service Commission (HSSC) is tomorrow. The application link will be active till midnight. Candidates who complete their registration by tomorrow will be able to deposit the application fee till September 21, 2018. The posts included in this recruitment include Peon, Beldar, Animal Attendant, Helper, Mali, Peon-cum-chowkidar etc.

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2018: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to HSSC official website - http://www.hssc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on 'Advt.4/2018 (Group D) Posts' available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on 'Register' and register yourself.

Step 4: Login using your registration number and password.

Step 5: Fill the details required in the application form.

Step six: pay application fee and complete the application process.

After completing the application process make sure that you download the confirmation page since a printout of the application form may be required at the time of Certificate Verification/Interview.

HSSC Group D Selection Process

The scheme of marks for selection to Group D posts comprises of total 100 marks out of which 90 marks is for written test and 10 marks is for socio-economic criteria and experience.

In the written examination, 75% weightage will be for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, english, hindi as applicable and 25% weightage will be for history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture etc. of Haryana.

