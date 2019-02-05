HSSC Releases Revised Answer Key For Group D Written Exam

HSSC has released the revised answer key for Group D written exam

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the revised answer key for Group D recruitment exam. The Commission had conducted Group D recruitment exam on November 10, 11, 17 and 18, 2018 in two shifts. The revised answer key for the all the shifts has been uploaded on the Commission's official website and candidates can download the same from the website.

HSSC Group D Answer Key: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for HSSC: www.hssc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Public Notice' link at the bottom of the page.

Step three: In the new window, you will find date-wise and shift-wise answer key pdf.

Step four: Click on the pdf icon corresponding to your exam date and shift.

Step five: Download the pdf and check the revised answer key.

HSSC will prepare the result for the Group D exam based on the revised answer key. Candidates who appeared for the exam can expect the result for the Group D recruitment exam anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the commission has released the result for the written exam conducted for recruitment of Male Constable (GD). The result for the written exam conducted for recruitment of Female Constable (GD) and India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State male Constable (GD) is awaited.

