Himachal Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Exam Held At Over 90 Centres

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the teacher recruitment exam for Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers today at 91 centres and 8,653 candidates took the test. The Board also held exam for Shashtri teachers at 48 centres and 2,746 candidates appeared for it, an official statement from the Board said.

The exams for trained graduate teachers (non-medical) and language teachers will be held on August 26.

On August 27, the exam will be held for trained graduate teachers (arts).

Candidates who have been allotted "3778-Rohru-Government (Girls) Senior Secondary School-Shimla" as centre will appear for the exam at "3785-Rohru-Govt (Boys) Senior Secondary School-Shimla" as the former has been made a COVID-19 care centre, the official statement from the Board says.

On today's exams, the board said that, "the exams were held smoothly."

These exams were initially scheduled to be held in July but were later postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams for selection of teachers in various subjects and designations is collectively known as Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET). HPTET eligibility test is compulsory for recruitment as a teacher in government schools in Himachal Pradesh.

The test qualifying certificate remains valid for appointment for 7 years from the date of issuance. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a candidate can take for acquiring a TET certificate. A candidate can also appear again for improving score.

