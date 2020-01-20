Himachal Pradesh TET Result Out

The exam is conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE).

Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) result has been declared. The exam was held in November for selection of TGT, language teacher, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT and Shastri. Candidates would need their application number or roll number to check their respective results.

HPTET Result Link

The exam is conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE).

Least pass percentage has been recorded in TGT (medical) exam, in which only 288 of 5620 candidates who took the exam have qualified.

For JBT, which is Junior Basic Training course, 56.46% of the total candidates who took the exam have been declared qualified.

The highest pass percentage has been recorded in Urdu and Punjabi language teacher posts in which 81.40% and 57.81% of the total candidates, respectively, have qualified.

The final result of HPTET has been prepared on the basis of the answer key of the exam. The provisional answer key was released after the exam and candidates were asked to challenge it using citing relevant documents. The final answer key was prepared based on the objections raised by candidates.

Click here for more Education News