HPSSSB Declares Clerk Exam Result Details of HPSSSB result 2018 can be found at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT HPSSSB Result 2018 Declared For Clerk Post: Know How To Check New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, HPSSSB has declared result for clerk post. Results have also been announced for junior office assistant, assistant chemist, clerk posts. Mark list has been released for data entry operator, group instructor and tourist information officer posts. Further details about the recruitment results can be found at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in. A total of 360 candidates have been selected for contractual clerk posts. Mark list of the exam held for group instructor post has been declared for 529 candidates.



For the clerk post, the objective type written screening test was held on May 10, 2017. The typing skill test was held in August- September 2017 followed by evaluation in January 2018. The recruitment process had begun in May 2016.



HPSSSB Result 2018: Know How To Check Go to the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Click on the result tab

Click on 'Final Result for the posts of Clerk (on contract basis)

Download the result file

The result page contains the roll number, candidate name, total marks and the department allotted

