Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Extends Registration Date Of Recruitment

Graduates, class 10 pass and those with ITI certificates in relevant trades are eligible for this job.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSSB) has extended the registration date of the recruitment which was notified in March. Candidates can now apply for the job till June 5.

The HPSSSB has decided to extend the registration dates keeping in view the COVID-19 lockdown which was imposed during the registration process of the said recruitment.

Through this recruitment, HPSSSB will fill vacancies in H.P.Power Transmission Corporation Ltd., H.P. State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., State Election Commission and other organisations.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test. Admit cards will be issued to the candidates by the HPSSSB later. 'No Admit Card(s) will be sent by post and provisionally admitted candidates will have to download their respective Admit Card from the official website of the Commission,' it has said.

'The downloaded/printed copy of the Online Application Form along with necessary original certificates and self attested photocopies will have to be produced at the time of evaluation. No offline Application Form will be accepted by the office,' the official job notification reads.

