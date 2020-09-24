Himachal Pradesh: Over 1,600 Vacancies To Be Filled On Contract Basis

HPSSC has announced jobs in various departments. Registration begins on September 26.

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has announced over 1,600 vacancies in various departments and organisations. Recruitment to these posts will be on contract basis. Application forms will be available on the website of HPSSC from September 26. Candidates can fill and submit it latest by October 25.

A total of 1133 vacancies in Junior Office Assistant post, for which 10+2 pass candidates are eligible, will be filled on contractual basis. However, in the Excise and Taxation department, recruitment to this post will be regular.

Graduates, diploma holders, 10+2 pass candidates are eligible for the posts notified by HPSSC.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and skill test.

After submitting the application, candidates have to download the copy. "The downloaded copy of the online application form along with necessary original certificates and self attested photocopies must be brought at the time of documentation/ Evaluation for 15 marks or to submit the same whenever required by the Commission to ascertain the eligibility of applicants," HPSSC has notified.

While candidates belonging to general, EWS categories have to pay Rs 360 as application fee others have to pay Rs 120. Candidate have to deposit the requisite fee through "online payment gateway" using credit card, debit card or net banking. Female candidates, Ex-Servicemen of Himachal Pradesh (Ex-Servicemen, who are relieved from Defence Services after completion of normal tenure), blind, visually impaired of Himachal Pradesh are exempted from paying the fees.

