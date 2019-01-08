HPSC Announces Various Vacancies In State Departments; Last Date February 5

HPSC has announced various vacancies in state departments

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has advertised 223 vacancies in various state departments. The details of the vacancies are available on the Commission's official website. Posts available for recruitment include Medical Officer, Scientist, and Horticulture Development Officer etc. The online application process will conclude on February 5, 2019. While the application link will be available only till 5:00 pm on the last date, candidates will be able to pay application fee till midnight.

Each post advertised in this recruitment has a different eligibility requirement and hence applicants are advised to refer to the official notification and clarify their doubt about eligibility criteria.

Apart from the post-specific eligibility requirement, the candidate should also have studied Hindi/Sanskrit till class 10th or Higher Education.

Candidates are also advised to check the age limit criteria. Age limit will be determined as on the last date of application.

For Male candidates of General Category including dependent sons of Ex-Servicemen of Haryana, and male candidates of all reserved categories of other states, the application fee is Rs. 500. For Female candidates of all (General and Reserved) categories of all states and for Male candidates of SC/ BC/EBP (Gen.) / ESM categories of Haryana only, the application fee is Rs. 125.

There is no application fee for all Physically Handicapped candidates (with at least 40% disability) categories of Haryana only.

