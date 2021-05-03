Haryana Civil Services Exam Postponed

The Haryana Civil Services exam which was scheduled to be held on May 30 has been postponed.

The Haryana Civil Services exam which was scheduled to be held on May 30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation. In addition to this exam, 13 other exams which were scheduled to be held between May 21-30 have been postponed. New exam dates will be announced later, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has said.

कोरोना के बढते मामलों की वजह से हरियाणा लोक सेवा आयोग ने HCS समेत 13 परीक्षाओं को स्थगित किया. pic.twitter.com/ZRP3JNhYxW — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) May 3, 2021

Before this, the Commission had postponed the recruitment exams scheduled till May 2. "The recruitment tests for the post of district attorney, assistant professor in the subject of Zoology, Physical Education, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Chemistry, Scientist B and election tehsildar posts scheduled to be held on April 23, 24, 25 and May 2 are hereby postponed due to administrative reasons, till further notice," the Commission had informed candidates through an official notification.

Many recruitment exams have been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the interview round of the Civil Services exam and the EPFO-enforcement officer exam.

