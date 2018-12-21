HPPSC Begins Online Application Process For State Eligibility Test 2018

HP Public Service Commission has begun the application process for SET 2018

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has begun the online application process for the State Eligibility Test (SET) which will be conducted for 22 subjects. The application process will end on January 10, 2019 at midnight. SET is the qualifying examination for candidates who wish to be employed as an Assistant Professor at Universities and institutions located in Himachal Pradesh.

The Himachal Pradesh SET 2018 will be conducted at exam centres located in Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Una, Kullu and Chamba subject to number of candidates.

In order to be eligible for the exam, candidates must have secured at least 55 per cent marks in Master's degree or equivalent from a recognized University in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences, Computer Science and Applications. For reserved category candidates the minimum required percentage in Master's degree is 50 per cent.

Candidates should appear in the subject of their post-graduation only.

Similar to the pattern followed in NTA supervised UGC NET, HP SET will also have two papers. Paper I will be of 100 marks and will have 50 questions to be solved in one hour. Paper I will cover questions from teaching and research aptitude. The session timing for paper I will be from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.

Paper II will have 100 subject-specific questions and will carry 200 marks. Candidates will get 2 hours' time to solve paper II. The session timing for paper II will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The official notification and application link is available on the official website (www.hppsc.hp.gov.in).

