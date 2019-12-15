Himachal Pradesh Patwari Exam Result Released

Himachal Pradesh Patwari result released on the official website

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department has released the final selection list for the Patwari recruitment. The list of selected candidates is available on the department's official website. The list is available category-wise and candidates who appeared for the selection process will be able to check their selection status either by using their roll number or their name.

Along with the result, the department has also released the final answer key for the written exam conducted for selection of eligible candidates. In the final answer key, the department has marked 4 questions in series A, 5 in Series C, and 6 each in series B and D that have been scrapped and weightage will be given to all candidates who appeared for the exam and solved that particular series question paper.

Himachal Pradesh government had announced 1195 Patwari vacancies and conducted the exam in November this year.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website, 'himachal.nic.in'. Candidates would need to head over to the webpage for the Revenue department to check their result or they can check the resulthere.

As per some reports, the exam was held at 1188 exam centres and 304970 candidates had applied for the recruitment. It is also reported that even though the minimum eligibility for the Patwari recruitment was 10+2 or intermediate pass, several candidates with a higher qualification had also applied for Patwari recruitment.

