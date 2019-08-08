West Bengal Primary Teachers' Association Demand Hike In Grade Pay Of Head Masters

Hike grade pay of head masters of primary schools: WBPTTA

An organisation of primary teachers on Wednesday demanded that the West Bengal government hike the grade pay of head masters of primary schools. The West Bengal Primary Trained Teachers Association (WBPTTA) demanded that the grade pay of head masters be hiked to Rs 3,900-4,100 and threatened to hit the street from next week, if the demand is not met.

WBPTTA president Pintu Parui told PTI that the announcement of West Bengal government on July 26 hiking the grade pay of primary teachers from Rs 2,600 to Rs 3,600 did not refer to the "all important issues of pay fixation, pay protection and additional increments of senior teachers having worked for years in schools."

It did not address the issue of hiking the grade pay of trained senior teachers, including head masters, in a proportionate manner and "glossed over the issue of pay fixation and pay protection of senior teachers," Mr Parui said.

"The July 26 notification by the state Education department is silent on the grade/ basic pay of headmasters/ head teachers. We demand fixation of grade pay of headmasters/ head teachers at Rs 3900-4100 on an immediate basis," he said. He said the WBPTTA submitted its demands to the School Education secretary on Monday.

"Education minister Partha Chatterjee has promised to look into the issues and let us know about the government's stand at the earliest. If there is no headway and the government remains unresponsive, we will launch an agitation next week," Mr Parui said.

A School Education department official said the department has received the memorandum of WBPTTA but refused to comment on the issue.

