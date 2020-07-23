Haryana Revises State Civil Services Preliminary Exam Rules

Haryana has revised state Civil Services prelim exam rules

Haryana Government has amended the Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008. The new rules will be called the Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Amendment Rules, 2020.

As per the amended rules, there will be two papers of 100 marks each in the preliminary examination. Both the papers will be objective in nature. Questions related to General Studies (existing and notified syllabus) will be asked in Paper I.

There will be a Civil Services Aptitude Test under paper II, which includes comprehension, inter-personal skills, including communication skills, logical reasoning, and analytical ability, decision making and problem-solving, general mental ability and basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude, etc.), Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.). Earlier, for paper II, applicants needed to select one subject out of a list of 19 subjects.

Both the question papers in preliminary stage will be objective and each question paper will be of two hours duration. Both the Question papers will be set bilingual i.e. in English and Hindi. Each question will carry one mark and for each wrong answer one fourth (0.25) mark will be deducted. The Paper II i.e. Civil Services Aptitude Test will only be qualifying in nature with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33 percent.

The result of preliminary examination will be prepared based on marks secured in paper I only, provided that the candidate has secured 33 percent marks in the Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper II).

