Gujarat: Over 1,200 Vacancies Announced; Graduates, Others Eligible

GPSC recruitment 2021: Registration begins on March 16

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced to fill 243 posts of State Tax Inspector for which graduates are eligible. The Commission will conduct a written or computer based test in December. Application forms for the recruitment will be available on the website of the Commission March 16 onwards, the GPSC has said. Candidates can submit their application forms till March 31.

The Commission has also notified to fill 1,000 Medical Officer posts in the Gujarat Medical Service. The Commission will conduct a written exam on September 7. Candidates with MBBS qualification are eligible for this job.

Vacancies have also been announced in other posts.

GPSC Recruitment Details

In another update, the Commission has said that it will conduct exam for filling posts in Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. The minimum educational qualification required to apply for this job is graduation in various courses like medicine, engineering and others. This is the first time GPSC is conducting recruitment process for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

Currently, GPSC is conducting the Class I and II main exam. The exam will be held till March 14. These exams were earlier scheduled to be held on February 14, 16 and 18.

The exam scheduled on 14 March will be held now on 11 April, the Commission has also said.

