Job Opportunities At Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Mumbai

Government Jobs; RCFL Recruitment 2018; Operator Trainee Post

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL), Mumbai has invited applications from eligible candidates for Operator Trainee post. A total of 50 vacancies are available for recruitment; 25 each at Trombay and Thal. The maximum age limit to apply is 27 years. Selected candidates will be undergoing training for ONE year and will be paid consolidated stipend of Rs. 9000/- p.m and hostel accommodation will be provided to them during the training period.

Candidates with B.Sc.(Chemistry) Degree with Physics and NCVT in the AO (CP) trade are eligible to apply. Candidates having Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology with 50% marks in last year (or Average/Aggregate of last two semesters) of the Diploma Course (45% for SC/ST category candidates) having completed one-year training (BOAT) under the Apprentices Act-1961 (Amendment 1973) can also apply.

Those having Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology with 50% marks in last year (or Average/Aggregate of last two semesters) of the Diploma Course (45% for SC/ ST category candidates) under Sandwich Pattern (04 year course including one year industrial training) are also eligible to apply for the Operator Trainee post.

However RCFL debars candidates possessing higher qualification than Diploma in Engineering level qualification such as AMIE/ BE/ B.Tech or similar/ equivalent/ other higher qualification to apply for the post.

The last date to apply is July 14, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News