Job Notice Claiming Over 2,000 Vacancies In Rural Development Ministry Is Fake

Job notice for more than 2,000 vacancies in Ministry of Rural Development is fake

A job notification claiming that over 2,000 vacancies have been announced by the Ministry of Rural Development is fake. The notification is being widely circulated on social media. Government's fact check team has said that no such notification has been issued by the Ministry.

The notification says it's a CEN or Centralised Employment Notice. CENs are released by the Indian railways for various recruitment.

The notification also claims that these vacancies will be filled under the Pradhan Mantrin Awaas Yojana in villages and districts. This is a false claim.

The official website of Ministry of Rural Development is rural.nic.in.

Recently the fact check team had verified few job notices which claimed thousands of vacancies and even lured candidates to pay fees.

A job notification saying 5,000 vacancies have been announced by the Ministry of Railways was proved to be fake.

Also few days before another job advertisement claimed that over 500 vacancies are available in a "Office of the Special Defence Personnel Forum" in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. "No such organisation exists under the Ministry," PIB Fact Check had said.

