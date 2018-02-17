Government Medical College, Srinagar To Recruit For 110 Class IV Posts Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has notified recruitment for Class IV posts (divisional cadre Kashmir). Application process will begin on 20 February 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT GMC Srinagar Recruitment 2018 For 110 Class IV Posts New Delhi: Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has notified recruitment for Class IV posts (divisional cadre Kashmir). Application process will begin on 20 February 2018. Permanent residents of Kashmir division who are class 10 pass are eligible for the recruitment. A total of 110 vacancies are open for recruitment. Candidates with qualification above 10+2 are not eligible to apply. While the minimum age limit is 18 years, the maximum age limit for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ RBA/ ALC/ OSC is 43 years; it is 42 years for those in physically challenge candidates and for open merit it is 40 years.



Details of the recruitment are available at gmcs.edu.in.



In another notification, GMC has rescheduled the interview date for the posts of Female Multipurpose Health Worker (FMPHW), staff nurse and injector. The interview was scheduled for 12 February 2018, however with the new date, candidates should now appear for the interview on 19 February. Candidates must carry all important documents in original to the interview venue.



Interview for the post of demonstrator will be held on 22 February in the office chamber of the Principal/ Dean, government medical college, Srinagar.



For the Class IV posts, candidates must submit their application in the prescribed format along with self attested photocopies of relevant documents.



Click here for more



Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has notified recruitment for Class IV posts (divisional cadre Kashmir). Application process will begin on 20 February 2018. Permanent residents of Kashmir division who are class 10 pass are eligible for the recruitment. A total of 110 vacancies are open for recruitment. Candidates with qualification above 10+2 are not eligible to apply. While the minimum age limit is 18 years, the maximum age limit for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ RBA/ ALC/ OSC is 43 years; it is 42 years for those in physically challenge candidates and for open merit it is 40 years.Details of the recruitment are available at gmcs.edu.in.In another notification, GMC has rescheduled the interview date for the posts of Female Multipurpose Health Worker (FMPHW), staff nurse and injector. The interview was scheduled for 12 February 2018, however with the new date, candidates should now appear for the interview on 19 February. Candidates must carry all important documents in original to the interview venue.Interview for the post of demonstrator will be held on 22 February in the office chamber of the Principal/ Dean, government medical college, Srinagar. For the Class IV posts, candidates must submit their application in the prescribed format along with self attested photocopies of relevant documents.Click here for more Jobs