GDS recruitment: Registration deadline extended for Manipur candidates

For gramin dak sevak (GDS) recruitment in the north eastern postal circle, the India Post has extended the registration deadline for candidates who have studied in Manipur. The GDS recruitment was notified in Jharkhand, Punjab and north eastern postal circles in November. While application form submission window for other states has been closed, the last date for candidates from Manipur is December 17.

For candidates belonging to Manipur, the postal department has made revisions in the local language requirement.

In GDS recruitment, knowledge of the local language is essential. "The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India," the postal department says. It is also compulsory that Gramin Dak Sevaks should have passed Class 10 in mathematics, local language and English.

For Manipur candidates, the compulsory local language in which candidates should have the minimum educational qualification was Manipuri.

Now the local language options have been changed to Manipuri and English.

Gramin Dak Sevak includes Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak posts.

The pay scale of the branch postmaster post is Rs 12,000 and for other posts is Rs 10,000.

