India Post Announces To Fill 4,368 Posts In Bihar, Maharashtra Postal Circles

GDS recruitment 2021 in Bihar, Maharashtra postal circle begins.

India Post has announced to fill a total of 4,368 vacancies in Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post in Bihar and Maharashtra postal circles. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submitting them is May 26. Of the total vacancies 1,940 vacancies are in Bihar postal circle and 2,428 vacancies are in Maharashtra postal circles.

"Selection will be made as per the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection," it has been mentioned in the job notice.

GDS recruitment is notified by the postal circles one or more times a year.

Class 10 pass candidates, who have studied the local language of the postal circle they are applying to, and are between 18-40 years of age are eligible to apply for the job.

"The Gramin Dak Sevaks work for a minimum of four hours and maximum five hours in a day. This work is part time in nature, as it is imperative for every GDS to have alternate means of livelihood and this is the first and most significant condition for their engagement," the India Post has said.

India Post has warned candidates about fraudulent calls and messages regarding the job. "Department of Posts does not make any phone calls to the candidates. The correspondence, if any, is made with candidates through respective Engaging Authority only. Candidates are advised not to disclose their registration number and mobile numbers to others and be guarded against any unscrupulous phone calls," it has said.

