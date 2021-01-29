Over 3,000 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies Announced In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Postal Circles

GDS recruitment 2021 for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana postal circles announced

The India Post has notified 3,446 vacancies in gramin dak sevak (GDS) post in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana postal circles. The GDS profile includes branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster and dak sevak. Application forms are available on the website on the India Post. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till February 26.

Application Forms

For the GDS post, the minimum educational qualification required is Class 10th pass and knowledge of the local language. Candidate must have cleared Class 10 exam securing passing marks in mathematics, local language and English. For Delhi postal circle, the local language is Hindi.

Candidates must be between 18-40 years of age.

"Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motor cycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect," the India Post has said in the job notice.

This is the third cycle of the GDS recruitment.

A candidate can apply for a maximum of twenty posts all over India per cycle of online engagement. "This inter alia means that a prospective candidate can apply for twenty posts on a single application spread across one circle or several circles. this cap of twenty posts is inclusive of vacancies arising in candidate's home circle," the India Post has said.

Click here for more Jobs News