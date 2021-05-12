FSSAI Extends Registration Deadline For Recruitment To Various Posts

FSSAI has extended registration deadline for various posts notified in April.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has extended the registration deadline for recruitment to the posts of Joint Director, Deputy Director, Senior Manager, Senior Manager (IT) and Manager. The registration window will be open till June 7. The recruitment was notified in April 16. As per the old advertisement, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 20.

A total of 37 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

"Candidates are required to apply only ONLINE for only one post for which they assume themselves best suitable through the Authority's website www.fssai.gov.in since it is likely that the written examination for all posts will be scheduled on same date and time. No other mode for submission of application is available," FSSAI has notified.

Recently, the FSSAI had cancelled a recruitment notified in January 2019. FSSAI had advertised a total of 26 vacancies in Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy Director, Principal Manager, Joint Director and Director posts. The application fee of all the candidates who had applied for the jobs were returned by the FSSAI. "A total of 881 candidates updated their bank account details and accordingly their application fee was sent to bank for refund. Out of 881 candidates fee of 153 candidates could not be made due to deficient account details," the FSSAI has said.