Rajasthan: From Next Year, 90-Day Internship, Dress Code Mandatory To Claim Unemployment Allowance

Currently, unemployed youths are getting the allowance sitting at home (file).

Starting next year, unemployed youths in Rajasthan will have to undergo mandatory four-hour internship every day and follow a dress code to avail an allowance under the ''Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021''. According to revised guidelines for the scheme released by the state government, all unemployed youths, except those with a professional degree or who have completed a diploma course, will have to undergo skill training for a minimum of 90 days.

The revised guidelines for the ''Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021'' will come into effect from January 1, 2022. Currently, unemployed youths are getting the allowance sitting at home.

All youths undergoing internships under this scheme will be required to follow a dress code. They will be given a T-shirt, a jacket and a cap that will help in their identification.

The guidelines state that the unemployment allowance will be stopped if a beneficiary does not undergo the mandatory internship or stops before the stipulated period of 90 days.

The state government gives a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 to men and Rs 4,500 to women, transgender and differently abled people.

For a person to avail the unemployment allowance, he or she should be a graduate and have an annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh.

Every year, applications under the ''Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021'' will be accepted on the employment portal from April 1 to June 30. Only 2 lakh unemployed people will get the allowance in a year and preference will be given to older applicants.

According to the guidelines, a committee will be formed at the district level under the chairmanship of the collector to allot department and agency for internship to the applicants.

The state has identified 23 departments, including education, tourism, police and industry, where the applicants can be posted for internship.

Click here for more Jobs News

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)