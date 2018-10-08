FACT Recruitment 2018: Apply For 24 Graduate Engineering Apprentice (Paid) Post

FACT Recruitment 2018: Apply For 24 Graduate Engineering Apprentice Post

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has notified recruitment of eligible candidates as paid Graduate Engineering Apprentices for one year under the Apprentices Act. The number of apprenticeship available is 24. The selection will be based on the marks achieved int he qualifying examination and a written test. 50-50 weightage will be given to marks in qualifying examination and marks in written exam.

The Engineering apprentices would be recruited in the following disciplines: Computer, Computer Science & Engineering, Civil, Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Instrumentation & Control, Instrumentation Engineering, Electronics & Instrumentation.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have a first class Engineering Degree with aggregate 60% marks for general category and 50% marks for SC/ST in the relevant discipline and should not have completed more than 3 years after passing Degree as on 01.01.2019.

Age Limit: General candidates with date of birth on or after 02.10.1993, OBC candidates with date of birth on or after 02.10.1990, and SC/ST candidates with date of birth on or after 02.10.1988 only can apply.

Application Process

The application form for apprenticeship is available the following website: www.fact.co.in The candidates should also send the scanned copy of the following original certificates along with the duly filled application form to the mail id training@factltd.com on or before October 21, 2018:

SSLC Certificate Degree Certificate & Marklist Caste Certificate in the case of SC/ST & Non-Creamy Layer Certificate in the case of OBC candidates (Issued latest by 6 months by an officer not less than the rank of a Thahsildar) Disability Certificate (for PWD candidates) from competent Medical Board

