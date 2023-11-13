DU Recruitment 2023: 82 Assistant Professor Vacancies, Apply By Nov 24

DU Recruitment 2023: Those interested can apply by visiting the official website - colrec.uod.ac.in.

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women, University of Delhi, is currently accepting applications for assistant professor positions. This recruitment drive, at the Academic Pay Level 10 of the 7th Central Pay Commission, aims to fill 82 vacancies. The deadline for submitting applications is November 24. Those interested can apply by visiting the official website - colrec.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Complete the registration and application form.

Submit the application fee.

Upload all necessary documents.

Print a copy for future reference.

Application fees:

The application fee for the Assistant Professor position is Rs 500/- for candidates in the UR/OBC/EWS category. Applicants from the SC, ST, PwBD category, and women applicants are exempt from paying any application fees. Please note that once paid, the application fees are non-refundable under any circumstances.



Check the notification here

Delhi University recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Library Science, Journalism & Mass Communication, and Physical Education must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Possession of a Master's degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point-scale, if applicable) in a relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

In addition to the above qualifications, candidates must have successfully cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR. Exemptions from NET are granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of the General Note in the last section of this document.

A PhD degree obtained from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among the top 500 in the world University ranking by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), (ii) The Times Higher Education (THE), or (iii) The Academic Ranking Of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

In case of technical difficulties, applicants can email their concerns to the college at recruitment@spm.du.ac.in.

Details of assistant professor positions by category:

Commerce: 5

Computer Science: 3

Economics: 10

English: 13

Environmental Science: 4

Geography: 8

Hindi: 10

History: 4

Mathematics: 7

Philosophy: 9

Political Science: 3

Sanskrit: 6

All information related to qualifications, publications, experience, screening guidelines is available on the college's website - spm.du.ac.in. Applicants are advised to review the details prior to completing the application form.