Job Openings Announced For 108 Section Officer Posts In Delhi, Salary Up To Rs 1.12 Lakh

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 35,400 - 1,12,400.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced job openings for the position of Section Officer (Horticulture). The application process is set to begin on January 9, with a deadline set for February 7. Interested and eligible individuals can apply for the post by visiting the official website. The recruitment aims to fill a total of 108 vacancies, including 89 positions designated for the Municipal Corporations of Delhi and 19 for the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Age limit:

Candidates applying for SO (Horticulture) posts in the New Delhi Municipal Council should be between 18 and 32 years, while those applying for Municipal Corporations of Delhi should be in the range of 18-27 years.

Application fee:

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, with exemptions for women candidates and individuals from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, PwBD, and Ex-serviceman categories.



Also Read | Recruitment Notification Out For 4,214 Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts In Delhi, Details Here

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 35,400 - 1,12,400.

Exam pattern

The DSSSB Recruitment 2023 examination will follow a two-tier pattern.

Tier - I (2 hours)

Section - A (Each section contains 20 marks) - (Total: 100 marks)

General Awareness

General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension

Test of English Language & Comprehension

Section - B

Subject/qualification-related paper (100 Marks)

Tier - II (2 hours)

200 questions - 200 marks

Section - A: Subject/qualification-related paper (150 Marks, 150 Questions, 75% Weightage)

Section - B: English Language & Comprehension (50 marks, 50 questions, 25% weightage)

In Two-Tier examinations, the Tier-I test is only qualifying in nature and is used for shortlisting only. Further selection will be made based on the cumulative merit/marks obtained in the Tier-II examination.



Check the detailed notification here