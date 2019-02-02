DSSSB Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam Result Released; Check Cut Off Here

DSSSB Primary Teacher recruitment exam result announced; check now

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the result for the Primary Teacher recruitment exam on its official website. The exam was conducted to fill 4366 Primary Teacher vacancies. The written examination was conducted on September 30, October 13, 14, and 28, 2018. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their marks, both section-wise and total, by logging into their account in OARS module on www.dsssbonline.nic.in. The Primary Teacher exam final answer key was released in December 2018.

A total of 73488 candidates had appeared in the examination. The shortlist has been prepared on the basis of marks in Tier I examination which was objective in nature and carried total 200 marks.

Candidates were required to qualify in both parts A and B separately as per minimum qualifying marks applicable to their category. The final merit is being prepared on the basis of marks scored in both parts A and B.

Based on the cut off marks, 8673 candidates have been asked to upload e-dossier. The cut off marks as released by DSSSB is given below:

Unreserved - 117.52

OBC - 98.50

SC - 94.23

ST - 60.72

Including PH (OH) - 88.17

Including PH (VH) - 60.98

The e-dossier link will be activated only for those candidates who are in the consideration zone for selection.

Click here for more Jobs News