DSSSB Releases Final Result For Primary Teacher (MCD) Recruitment

DSSSB has released the final selection list for MCD Primary Teacher recruitment

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the final result for Primary Teacher under post code 01/2018 in MCD. DSSSB had called 8753 candidates who had qualified in the written exam to upload their e-dossier. Based on the performance in the written exam and preliminary scrutiny, DSSSB has released the provisional list of candidates who have been selected for the post of Primary Teacher in MCD.

A total of 3711 candidates have been selected provisionally. Out of the total selected candidates, 1286 are from general category, 980 are from OBC category, 616 are from SC category, 659 from ST category, 58 from PH-VH category and 112 from PH-OH category.

The selection of the 3711 candidates is further subject to thorough verification of the candidature of the candidates by the User Department.

DSSSB has also released a list of 345 candidates who have not uploaded their documents through the e-dossier module. Such candidates need to upload the required/missing documents/details through the e-dossier module from April 5 to April 14, 2019.

DSSSB Primary Teacher (MCD) Final Result: Direct Link

The result list also contains the roll numbers of 156 candidates who have been rejected due to not uploading documents in the e-dossier or not fulfilling the required eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check their qualifying status from the result pdf. The result pdf has been uploaded on the official DSSSB website.

