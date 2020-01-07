DRDO Releases Trade Test (Tier II) Admit Card For Technician 'A' Recruitment

DRDO has release admit card for Tier II of Technician 'A' recruitment

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the Tier II admit card for the post of Technician 'A'. The Tier II will be Trade Test which will be administered separately to candidates belonging to different trades. Tier II exam is only qualifying in nature.

Candidates who qualified in the Tier I exam can download their admit cards from the CEPTAM notice board. Candidates would need their application number and date of birth to login and download their admit card.

DRDO Technician Tier II Admit Card: Download Link

The trade test may be of one or two hours' duration. The exam will be of ITI level in the related trade to test the practical skills of a candidate.

Tier II is only qualifying in nature and candidates will be placed in the shortlist on the basis of their marks in Tier I only. However, a candidate must qualify in Tier II.

DRDO, in June last year, had announced 351 Technician 'A' vacancies. The Tier I exam was held in September.

Meanwhile, DRDO is accepting applications for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies. The organization had announced 1,817 MTS vacancies for anyone who has passed class 10 or has an ITI diploma. Candidates eligible for the recruitment can apply till January 23, 2020. The exam dates for MTS recruitment will be announced later.

