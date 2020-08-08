DRDO Extends Application Date For Scientist Recruitment

DRDO has extended the application date for Scientist recruitment

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) of DRDO has extended the application date for direct recruitment for the posts of Scientist 'B' in DRDO and Scientist/Engineer 'B' in ADA. A notice on the RAC website says that the application date has been extended to August 17 in view of the prevailing situation.

"In view of the prevailing situation, the last date for receipt of online applications for recruitment under Advt. No. 137 has been extended from 10th July 2020 to 17th August 2020," says the notice.

The notice further says that applicants will be able to upload 'the Essential Qualification degree certificate/mark sheets and caste/category certificates by 12th October 2020'.

The date for determining the age limit will remain the same as the closing date notified earlier, i.e. July 10, 2020.

DRDO had notified 167 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer in June, and initially last date to submit application was July 10.

The applicants will be shortlisted either on the basis of GATE scores, or a descriptive exam, or NET scores. Shortlisted candidates will be called for a Personal Interview. The offer of appointment to the selected candidates will be restricted to the number of vacancies in order of merit.

The Descriptive Exam will consist of two papers of 300 marks each and will be conducted in two separate sessions of three hours' duration each. The exam will tentatively be held in October 2020.

