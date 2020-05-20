DRDO Increases Vacancies For Scientist Recruitment

DRDO recruitment 2020: Candidates will be selected through GATE and NET scores.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has added new vacancies to the Scientist 'B' recruitment. On May 13, DRDO had announced to recruit for a total of 167 Scientist posts, for which graduate engineers and candidates with post graduation qualification in Science are eligible.

"Due to availability of vacancies in Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bengaluru, a total of 18 vacancies have been added to some subjects/disciplines," it has notified.

"With the inclusion of these vacancies, Electronics & Comm. Engineering will have a total of 41 vacancies, Mechanical Engineering will have a total of 43 vacancies, Computer Science & Engineering will have a total of 32 vacancies, and Aeronautical Engineering will have a total of 09 vacancies," it added.

Candidates will be selected through GATE and NET scores.

The application process for DRDO Scientist recruitment will begin on May 22 and candidates can apply till July 10.

There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates. Other candidates have to pay application fee of Rs 100.

On the other hand, DRDO is yet to conduct the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment test. A total of 1,817 posts will be filled through this recruitment.

